History and haunts in Historic Camden's new Folklore and Legends Lantern Tour

A cool Fall breeze with scary stories told in the dark is what Historic Camden is welcoming guests to this Fall.

CAMDEN, S.C. — As leaves start to fall, and black cats come out to play, this marks the start of the Halloween season and the start of the new Folklore and Legends Lantern Tours at Historic Camden.

Liz Canada, who leads the tour, said that it explores some of Camden's history during the Revolutionary War and tells several ghost stories to fit this spooky time of year.

"Several of the stories relate to people and battles that took place here and Baron de Kalb, in particular, is one of the people I'll be talking about," Canada said.

The historic group says the stories in this month's tour are new, with the addition of a story about Bonds Conway, believed to be the first man in Camden to purchase his freedom from slavery.

Historic Camden tested out the folklore and legends tour in July and had almost 80 people attend. Canada says these are great for local tourism.

"Shingles come off, paint sometimes needs touching up, and it allows us to keep putting on cool events," Canada said.

They're events that people like Jessica Dorman said she enjoys coming to and learning from.

"She gives you a lot of the history that you don't know about the area," Dorman said. "I had heard some names but never the backstories, so I learned a lot as well as had a lot of fun."

Lance Player with Historic Camden said that's the whole idea.

"It's the fun but it's also the form and the functionality of it if you will, how it teaches people something while also entertaining," Player said.

Historic Camden says they will be telling scary ghost stories until Oct. 22.