'It’s my favorite holiday' | Historic Columbia's Jubilee celebrates Black history, culture

The event is celebrating 45 years in Columbia, as it commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For 45 years, Historic Columbia has worked to highlight Black culture through its annual Jubilee Festival.

“It’s my favorite holiday. … For the freedom of Black people,” Marley Green said.

It's a chance to sing songs of the past, share recipes of yesterday, and spread knowledge with future generations.

“Celebrate being Black, celebrate being a part of our nationality for being exposed to let the generation know that we are to be celebrated,” Lureatha Bailey, an attendee, said.

While celebrating the highs, the festival also starts conversations about the lows to never forget.

“Celebrating the Black community and everything that as a culture we’ve gone through and gone through together as a culture,” Tamiya Easton said.