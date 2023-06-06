Historic Trinity UMC church in Orangeburg receives $750,000 in federal funding for restoration

According to the church's board of trustees the church was built over a 16 year time span starting in 1928. With its age have come structural issues such as leaks.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The National Park Service has awarded the state of South Carolina $8 million to help fund the preservation of sites tied to the struggle for African Americans to gain equal rights. Out of this funding, $750,000 was awarded to the Trinity United Methodist Church, a historic church in Orangeburg.

“This was the place, probably the center of the movement. Not only in Orangeburg, Orangeburg County but the surrounding area," said Trinity UMC council chair Kenneth Middleton.

Middleton describes himself as a 'baby' of the Orangeburg Civil Rights Movement. He was baptized at Trinity United Methodist Church and is now a leader in the church.

Middleton was 13 during the civil rights movement, and remembers when the church served as a meeting place for activists like Martin Luther King, Jr. and Thurgood Marshall to meet and plan demonstrations.

“It’s the start. It’s the foundation. It’s the beginning. Married in this church. My family was raised in this church. It’s quite a legacy," he said.

According to the church's board of trustees the church was built over a 16 year time span starting in 1928. With its age have come structural issues such as leaks in the roof and wall damage.

Currently, they are working on electrical upgrades, waterproofing, and installing security lights in the parking lot. As the restoration continues, the plan is to renovate its trademark stained glass windows.

“The restoration of the church was a team effort by far.”