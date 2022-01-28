Local fire department warns hoarding can pose safety risk in emergencies

"It not only endangers the people that live there, it endangers the firefighters, it endangers EMS," Brian Haley, Irmo Fire Marshal said.

IRMO, S.C. — Law enforcement officials say collecting and hoarding can lead to danger in your home.

"We have gone to a house before where we had to try to break down the front door and there was a bookshelf in the front of the front door because that was the only place they had left to put their books," Brian Haley, Irmo Fire Marshal said.

If the fire becomes too big, it can stop first responders from getting to people quickly to an emergency.

They say signs of hoarding include tarps or storage bins on porches or yards.

"It not only endangers the people that live there, it endangers the firefighters, it endangers EMS if they have to go in there for a medical call. I can't tell you how many stories I've heard where EMS has gone into one of these houses and a pile has collapsed on them," Haley said.

Irmo Fire Marshal Brian Haley said extra items in your home means more fuel for the fire.

So how can these individuals get help?

If you know a neighbor, friend or family member personally, talk with them about ways to minimize collecting.

"The first thing you need to do when you approach one of these folks is don't call them a hoarder. That puts a big brick wall between you and them. Talk to them about their collection, ask them if you can help them manage their collection, remember life safety is number one," Haley said.

You can help by adding more smoke detectors in the home.

If after arriving to a cluttered home, it's deemed as self-neglect by first responders, they can call on Adult Protective Services.

"We would help try to coordinate maybe a faith group or a local club or non-profit to try to help this senior citizen or this vulnerable adult make improvements to their home," said Connelly-Ann Ragley, director of communications for South Carolina Department of Social Services.