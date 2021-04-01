Gov. Hogan condemns GOP efforts to overturn presidential election

Hogan says GOP efforts to overturn the presidential election is making a “mockery” of the nation’s electoral process.

"The American people—not the politicians—elect the president. The scheme by members of Congress to reject the certification of the presidential election makes a mockery of our system and who we are as Americans," said Hogan on Twitter, where he posted his full statement.

The Republican governor released a statement on Sunday condemning efforts to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress convenes in a joint session to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 win.

Maryland's governor says President Donald Trump and his team have had every opportunity to provide evidence supporting their claims, and they have failed to do so.

The House and Senate will meet Wednesday in a joint session to accept the Electoral College vote.

It’s a typically routine process that’s now expected to be a prolonged fight.