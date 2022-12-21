South Carolina Highway Patrol gives safety tips before holiday travel

Columbia Metropolitan Airport said 90,000 travelers flew from the airport in November and they expect similar numbers in December.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Despite this week's frigid temperatures, AAA predicts this year's holiday travel will be the third busiest year since 2000.

Travelers leaving the airport on Wednesday got a Christmas Miracle -- stress free flying.

"I'm glad because it's been kind of stressful leading up to this point," said one traveler. "So, I’m hoping with the weather being the way it is, I'll be able to get there safe."

No flights were delayed or cancelled on Wednesday, but the airport does recommend checking ahead of time to see if there might be any changes caused by the wintry weather across the U.S.

"It’s going really smooth for now. Hopefully, nothing changes when I come back," another traveler said.

As gas prices drop, AAA expects 1.6 million South Carolinians to drive to their holiday destination.

However, winter weather may threaten some of those plans.

"With this unforeseen rain and possible sleet stuff, it's hard to say," said Dwayne Fischer. "We might just sit at home this weekend and take it easy and check on them afterwards."

The holidays are in full swing, & while you’re enjoying the good tidings and cheer, make sure you keep safety in mind. If you’ve been drinking, don’t get behind the wheel. Designate a sober driver or call a rideshare service so you can enjoy this holiday with family & friends. pic.twitter.com/fRjN2lIBpq — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) December 17, 2022

Before you get behind the wheel, South Carolina Highway Patrol encourages drivers to pack water, blankets, and extra clothes.

"Make sure you have a full-size spare tire, a full wrench, a hydraulic jack and everything else you may need," said Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Tidwell explained there will be an increased presence of patrolmen on the roadways this week.

"The most common violations we pull people over for during the holidays are not wearing a seatbelt, speeding, and distracted driving," said Tidwell.