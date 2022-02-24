Families, deputies react to verdict in Holly Hill murders: 'Thank God justice has been served'

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell thanked the lead investigators on the case and the rest of the team at the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The victims' families and Orangeburg County deputies spoke out after men convicted in one of the most violent cases in recent memory were sentenced to life in prison.

A jury, on Wednesday night, convicted Robert Bailey, Luther Smith, and Antly Scott in the 2015 shooting of four people at a home in Holly Hill.

The murders claimed the lives of Jerome Butler, Krystal Hutto, Tamara Perry, and Shamekia Sanders. Perry and Sanders were teenagers.

“These young girls lost their lives for nothing," said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

The jury took just under three hours to make their decision after over two weeks of testimony.

“Luther Smith, Antly Scott, and Robert Bailey. They might have more birthdays but they won’t send out any more invitations," said Ravenell.

Another victim, who was eight years old at the time, was wounded but survived the attack. Mary Perry is the cousin of victim Tamara Perry. She said now the family can begin to heal.

“They opened up a wound and I’m beginning to heal back again behind and it hasn’t been easy. It hasn’t because they will never come back," said Perry.

