Holly Hill reports crash at local airport

This is a developing story

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The town of Holly Hill confirms to News19 that there has been an aircraft crash at a nearby airport.

A spokesperson for the town hall said that the crash happened at 100 Airport Road, which is the address of Holly Hill Airport. No details are yet available regarding the number or condition of those aboard.

Emergency medical services report that the aircraft is designated as an ultralight. They added they were checking on the condition of the pilot.