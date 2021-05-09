Home Depot expansion bringing new jobs to Lexington County, elsewhere across state

The home improvement store is expected to create about 100 new jobs in South Carolina with roughly 23 of them in Cayce.

CAYCE, S.C. — The officer of Governor Henry McMaster announced on Thursday that a major home improvement retailer would be expanding its footprint in South Carolina - and creating jobs.

The governor's office said that Home Depot would be creating roughly 100 jobs as it grows its "supply chain and distribution operations" in Lexington, Charleston, Greenville, and Jasper counties.

The move will be an expansion of existing operations already in the state and, according to McMaster, is being done to meet growing demand and bring faster delivery.

In a statement released on Thursday, Home Depot's senior vice president of supply chain, Stephanie Smith, described the expansion as an important move for the company.

“South Carolina is a key hub for The Home Depot’s supply chain and our delivery strategy," she said. "These new distribution centers create a more seamless experience for pro and DIY customers, with faster and more reliable deliveries to their homes or to the job site.”

Lexington County will see an added facility at its Bistline Drive location in Cayce which will create 23 jobs there. County Council Chairman M. Todd Cullum said the council is pleased with the announcement and congratulated the company for its success.

"We consider their expansion a great compliment to Lexington's business climate with low taxes, available workforce, and excellent quality of life," Cullum said.

Cullum is also a member of the Central SC Alliance Board.

Elsewhere in the state, Home Depot is also adding 31 new jobs at its North Charleston distribution center, another 31 jobs at its Mauldin location in Greenville County, and 14 jobs as part of a new distribution center in Jasper County.