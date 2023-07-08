Home in Cayce has been condemned for five years, the city says it's not their responsibility

A home that has been vacant and condemned since 2018, is causing headaches and pests for a neighbor. Now, she's hoping the City of Cayce will take action.

CAYCE, S.C. — Homeowner, Anna Percival says she has spent more than $7000 in home repairs due to damage caused by rats coming from the home next door.

"It started with our pest control company, they came out and they said it was the house next door," Percival explained.

The home in question sits on the corner of her street and has had a bright yellow sign attached to the side of it for five years, explaining that the home has been condemned by Cayce Code Enforcement. The home has also been vacant throughout that time.

Now from the exterior neighbors can see boarded-up windows, random items on the front porch, tall grass, and rot on the home.

News 19 reached out to the city to find out what can be done with the home at this point. City spokesperson, Ashley Hunter says the city has been in contact with the homeowner and has been told the home has 'sentimental value'.

Hunter says the city has a few options for what to do in this scenario, but none they want to pursue at this time.

"It's fairly extreme to have a home demolished, it's not something you want to do and it's a very lengthy court process, and then it's a very expensive process. Those are taxpayer dollars and a lot of that is the owner's responsibility," Hunter stated.

However, when asked about the length of time a home can sit condemned without action being taken, the City of Cayce did not provide an answer.