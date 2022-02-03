Home of the Okra Strut wants a town flag

Irmo councilman Erik Sickinger says the town doesn't have a flag they can "rally around."

IRMO, S.C. — Flags wave proudly in the air and can represent states, countries, even towns.

That's where the town of Irmo comes in, they think they want to have a new town flag.

Council members started the conversation this week about updating their Irmo town flag.

In 2001 this flag was created by a student, but it was put on the backburner and never really came to fruition.

"I'm excited to have the community come together and solidify our new identity as a town, as we've grown and we don't have a town flag that we rally around right now," Erik Sickinger, Irmo councilman said.

The idea was spawned from a local resident who reached out to councilman Sickinger.

"The goal is we would put a call out to the public in town and say submit your ideas for a town flag," Sickinger said.

He's looking to recruit a committee of 3-5 people in the arts or interested in this project to ultimately decide on a winner.

If you are interested in joining the committee that decides on the flag design, email him at eriksickinger@townofirmosc.com.

The council discussed including trees, the color green and the lake in the new flag.

Mayor Barry Walker talked about turning the flag design into a sticker to put on town and police cars once it's decided.

They also want to provide the winner with a scholarship or non-profit donation.