Home, 3 vehicles burn in Sunday morning fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire crews say no one was hurt in an early morning fire that heavily burned a Columbia-area home on Sunday.
Columbia-Richland Fire Rescue said its second shift crews with Battalion 4 arrived at the fire on Baywater Drive, located off of Padgett Road and Leesburg Road, just after 8:30 a.m. At the time, the fire was already erupting through the roof and visible in the attic and carport. The fire also spread to three vehicles that firefighters had to deal with before entering the home.
Despite the fast-moving fire causing significant damage, fire officials said that all home occupants made it out safely and without injuries.
The fire department didn't specify what caused the fire but said a "heavy amount" of fire was in the kitchen area. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.