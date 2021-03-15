Nearly 150 of Columbia's homeless vaccinated during Prisma event

March 5, Prisma Health received 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, each prioritized for the homeless and homebound.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friday, members of our state's homeless population began to get the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B.

They received the Johnson & Johnson shot, supplied by Prisma Health.

"It's a transient population. It's not always easy to get them and follow-up," said Craig Currey, CEO of Transitions Homeless Center. "So doing the one-dose shot was really something that we owe Prisma for. They set those aside for us."

March 5, Prisma Health received 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, each prioritized for the homeless and homebound.

"We've been working with our area homeless shelters throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, helping with everything from testing to additional Personal Protective Equipment and are pleased that we can now offer vaccinations to this group," said Dr. Saria Saccocio, Co-Chair of Prisma Health's COVID-19 Task Force.

Friday, the hospital system held their first events at homeless shelters in the Midlands and the Upstate. This included sites at the Salvation Army in Greenville, Miracle Hill Greenville Rescue Mission and Transitions Homeless Center in Columbia.

@theprismahealth came today to administer @JNJNews #COVID19 vaccines to 141 homeless men and women. @OliverGospel, Toby's Place, and @HNM_SC also brought clients to Transitions to receive their vaccine. We cannot thank Prisma enough for their support! pic.twitter.com/Ana6Qgwih0 — Transitions (@TransitionsSC) March 12, 2021

"They came in on Friday morning and gave 141 vaccines to different clients. Most were ours," said Currey. "Oliver Gospel Mission came in with Toby's Place as well. Homeless No More came in."

Those who live in shelters are now eligible for the vaccine, since many live in congregate settings like dorms.

"Many of the homeless folks in the Midlands have poor health care and poor health conditions," said Currey. "So they have these underlying conditions in many cases that make them high risk."

Currey tells us he sees the glass half full. He says while the number of shots given Friday is a good start, a big challenge remains as many of our area's homeless are still reluctant to pull up their sleeves.

"The staff walked around talking to people trying to convince them, 'Hey, take the shot. It will protect you'," said Currey. "We have 260 beds and another 90 or so that come in, on average, during the day. So there were more people who could have gotten the shot."

Throughout the pandemic, Currey says SCDHEC and Prisma have been a tremendous help to Transitions. On top of regular testing, after the outbreak began, Currey says DHEC would help Transitions quarantine positive clients by placing them in hotel rooms to protect others.

In the coming days, Currey says Transitions Staff members will have their turn to get their shot.

"[I'm hopeful] At a certain point that the CDC will give some guidance that is less restrictive after people have been vaccinated, and that we can return to our classes, our training sessions, our counseling sessions in a much easier way," said Currey.

While Prisma continues their efforts to vaccinate the homeless, they're also developing a vaccine plan for the homebound population.