Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County officials are asking for the public's help to find the family of a veteran who died earlier this month.

James Clyde Hutchens, Jr., 56, died of natural causes on September 13 at a shelter for homeless veterans in Lexington County, according to the county coroner's office.

Hutchens, who was born on August 1, 1962, was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is believed to have family ties in Spartanburg, but officials haven't been able to make contact with any family members.

Anyone with information should contact the coroner's office at 803-332-8439.

