'It's worth fighting for:' Homeowner vows to continue fight to fly American flag despite winning judgment

Larry Murphree began a legal fight 12 years ago against his homeowners association to fly the American Flag in a pot in front of his Jacksonville home.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Despite being awarded $1,223 over a dispute to fly an American flag at his home, a St Johns County man says his fight isn't over.

"I love my country. I love the military," said Larry Murphree.

It's why he began flying the American flag at his home in the Sweetwater Community of Jacksonville years ago. However, that decision would result in a 12-year court fight against his homeowners association.

"The first day I walked into my attorney's office and told him what I was up against, he said, 'This is David and Goliath. They have bottomless pockets. Are you going to go to the wall for this?' I said, 'Absolutely.'"

And he did.

Last year, he won a judgment of $1,223, although he's vowed to appeal.

He says he spent thousands more defending his right to fly the flag. The financial burden forced him to sell his home.

He now lives in St. Johns County, but is worried he might lose a second home because of court costs and other fees that have piled up. "I love this home, but we have to do what we have to do," he said.

He's waiting on the outcome of an upcoming court hearing to see how much he's on the hook for, which he hopes is much less than what he's calculated, around $250,000.

A GoFundMe page was created to help pay for any legal finances and fines he's incurred.