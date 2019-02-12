FLORENCE, S.C. — Chairs in memory of fallen two Florence law enforcement officers were presented to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence City Police Department Monday.

The chairs, memorializing the line of duty deaths of FCSO Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway, were presented by Tommy Capell, Executive Director of Saving A Hero’s Place, in a private ceremony at the Florence County Judicial Center in Florence, SC.

Investigator Farrah Turner with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway were killed in the line of duty in October 2018 when a suspect opened fire on a group of Florence County officers.

Saving A Hero’s Place is a nonprofit organization that honors the memories of law enforcement officers and firefighters who have fallen in the performance of their duty by providing their department with a permanent place of reverence for their fallen hero: the honor chair.

On behalf of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the chair in memory of Investigator Farrah Turner was received by Sheriff William C. Barnes, Katie Godwin, mother of Investigator Turner and others. The chair will be placed in the Investigative Division at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in Effingham, SC.