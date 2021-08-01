Hopkins residents shocked after 16-year-old shot and killed in their community

Richland County Deputies continue to investigate an incident where a 16-year-old was shot and killed on the 2100 block of Horrell Hill Road.

HOPKINS, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in Hopkins that left a 16-year-old dead.

According to a report, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 2100 block of Horrell Hill Road in Hopkins.

Deputies say a teenaged male was shot in the upper body and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Several members of the community say they're shocked that this happened because it's really a quiet neighborhood and most people that live in this area are retirees.

"I think I feel kind of safe because I stay in my house. I don't be running around at night and stuff like that that run into all these people," said Julia Williams.

Richland County 16-year-old shot to death https://t.co/Cyjxgudqja — News 19 WLTX (@WLTX) January 8, 2021

Williams said she didn't hear a gunshot but she saw police out in the yard and the road, and they were putting up crime tape.

"It is sad and it hurts me. I don't have no children of my own but I have a lot of nieces and nephews who I love just like my own, and my friends' children. It would hurt me real bad for something to happen to any of them, you know, because you love them."

The resident says she's never seen anything like this happen before and she's been around that area for more than 20 years.

"I'm sorry that the family is going through this," Williams said. "It's a tragedy, you know? I know. The ache in my heart aches with them ... Have faith and trust in the Lord that He'll see them through this but I know it's going to be hard because it's someone they love."

Deputies are asking for your help in this investigation as it continues. If you have any information, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: