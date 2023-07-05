Hopkins woman found guilty of murder

Law enforcement believed the victim had died in a house fire. The autopsy showed gunshot wounds.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman has been found guilty of murder and has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Jamira Davis was found guilty of the murder of Brandon Burden after a Richland County jury returned a verdict Monday, July 3, 2023.

Neighbors of Brandon Burden in Hopkins called 911 to report that Burden’s residence was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived and were able to put out the fire but discovered Burden’s body inside.

The initial assumption was that Burden had died in the fire started by a kerosene heater; however, it was later discovered at an autopsy that Burden had died of gunshot wounds.

A search of the victim's phone records revealed calls to and from an unknown number during the early morning hours of January 22, 2021.

A neighbor’s surveillance video caught a car arriving at Mr. Burden’s home around 2:40 A.M. and approximately an hour later, a muzzle flash could be seen followed by that same car leaving.

The phone number was discovered to belong to Jamira Davis.

It was determined that the two were in a long distance relationship.

Davis later admitted to shooting Burden but claimed it was self defense.