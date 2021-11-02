Missing South Carolina man last seen on Monday

26-year-old Corey William Morrison was last seen around 1 a.m. on Monday near Murphy’s Law on Highway 17 Bypass outside of Myrtle Beach.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Horry County police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who was last seen early Monday morning.

26-year-old Corey William Morrison was last seen around 1 a.m. on Monday near Murphy’s Law on Highway 17 Bypass outside of Myrtle Beach. His car was later found near the Azalea Lakes neighborhood off of Highway 17 Bypass.

Police say Morrison is approximately 5'9” and 120 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

On Wednesday, police said they were continuing to search for Morrison on foot and by air in the Socastee area.