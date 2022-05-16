x
Local News

Horry county deputy stands trial after women drowned in police van

Deputies drove around barricades and into rapidly rising flood waters.
Flooding in Horry county after Hurricane Florence.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A prosecutor says a deputy in South Carolina charged in the deaths of two women who drowned in a locked police van in 2018 ignored barricades and drove into rapidly rising flood waters against advice from his supervisors.

Former Horry County deputy Stephen Flood is on trial on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide for the drownings. 

He was taking the women to mental health facilities under a court order as rain from Hurricane Florence inundated eastern South Carolina. 

Flood's lawyer on Monday said his client is a scapegoat for supervisors who wanted him to take the shortest route and officials who let him drive around a barricade.

