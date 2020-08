35-year-old Antonio Rojas was last seen on Aug. 3 at a home on Bratcher Road near Conway.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Horry County police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

35-year-old Antonio Rojas was last seen on Aug. 3 at a home on Bratcher Road near Conway, according to police.

Rojas has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.