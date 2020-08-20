'He epitomized honor.' South Carolina police officer loses battle with COVID-19

Cpl. Michael Ambrosino served in law enforcement for more than 32 years, more than seven those with the Horry County Police Department.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A veteran law enforcement officer has died after a prolonged fight against COVID-19 and the complications that followed, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Cpl. Michael Ambrosino served in law enforcement for more than 32 years. More than seven years were spent with the Horry County Police Department, where he served on South Precinct Patrol, Beach Patrol, Honor Guard, and as a Team Leader for the SWAT Negotiations Team.

Horry County police say Ambrosino put his all into helping others and did so with a smile and a wry sense of humor. "He epitomized honor, commitment, pride, and dedication."

Always on the move, fellow officers say Ambrosino was always doing something fun and loved being outside. He regularly competed in races and mud runs. "You could count on him for a prank or a story, and often both at once."

Before joining the HCPD family, Cpl. Ambrosino served with the New York State Department of Corrections (NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision), Philmont Police Department (NY), and Coxsackie Police Department (NY).

"Everywhere he worked, the Corporal gained the respect and friendship of all who knew him," Horry County police said.

"We are sending all of our love and support to Cpl. Ambrosino and his family during this incredibly difficult time. The family has asked for privacy as they grieve, and we ask that everyone please honor that wish."