Retired veteran delights Blythewood community with horse sculptures

The horses along the fence of his property are all hand made by Stevens using steel, aluminum and fiberglass.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Eddie Stevens is a retired vet whose unique works of art have caught the attention of many passing by his property on Lorick Road in Blythewood.

Stevens started creating sculptures over five years ago and since then, he has grown his horse collection to ten sculptures.

"Well, I think when they come down through here, they see the horses there," Stevens said. "Horses to me are peaceful, calming, giving the calming effect and therefore I think it kind of hopefully brightens their day."

Stevens says that in his retirement he believes that creating his masterpieces is a form of therapy and seems to bring joy to the community.

"I do it just for the love of doing it, and it's a real treat," said Stevens. "It's like therapy."

His neighbor, John Metts, has lived across the street from the Stevens' since they moved in and says that the sculptures have been a nice attraction for the neighborhood.

"Last week, a guy pulled up almost right into the ditch and he and his family got out here," said Metts. "They just looked, stayed outside the fence, taking pictures and ... to me it's a great addition to the community. I get to see it every day, too."

Stevens' wife Jewel treasures the joy her husband receives in creating the sculptures.

"He's a Vietnam veteran," said Jewel "It's just the satisfaction, the therapy, the joy that it brings to him, it just brings a smile to my face to see something that he is so excited about it and it brings him so much joy."