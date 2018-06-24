Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The hot, humid weather will continue Monday, and there will be a chance for showers and storms.

It was a very hot weekend. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday were in the middle and upper 90s. The Columbia airport had a high of 98° Sunday afternoon. Heat index values across most of the area were in the triple digits.

The very hot weather will extend into Monday with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. Again the heat index value may reach 106 degrees. A cold front will pass slowly through the Midlands Monday night into Tuesday. This will likely produce a few thunderstorms.

The front will push to the south and eventually become stationary. It will not be quite as hot behind the front with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s Tuesday.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s Wednesday and the upper 90s through Friday. There will only be a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm each day.

