Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hotels in the Midlands are filling up ahead of Hurricane Florence.

News 19 checked Hotels.com to see what reservations were still available and saw that 74 percent of hotels in the area were booked.

Many hotels, like the Quality Inn and Comfort Suites, along Two Notch Rd., were offering one-night stays for Tuesday night, but then booked for the rest of the week.

The Holiday Inn Express, also on Two Notch, had a few rooms available. Families who booked rooms on Tuesday said they were lucky to be able to find a place to stay.

"We came from England and we were going to the beach at Litchfield for a week," says Kate McCulloch. "We obviously have been hearing all of the hurricane warnings with a mandatory evacuation. My sister got on the phone and was calling around and luckily there were rooms here."

"We left Winnabow, NC, which is about 20 minutes away from Wilmington, where the storm is supposed to hit," says Beverly Carolus. "This is the second hotel that we tried."

Both Carolus and McCulloch were staying for one night. They're hoping to return to their homes soon.

