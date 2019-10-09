COLUMBIA, S.C. — From Hootie and the Blowfish performing three concerts to the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on Alabama, it's shaping up to be a fun-filled week in Columbia.

And officials in the city expect the week to bring a lot of people and possibly a lot of money to the city.

On Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night, the Grammy award winning Hootie and the Blowfish will perform at Colonial Life Arena. On Saturday, the South Carolina gamecocks will take on the number two ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Patrick North, who is a Manager at RiverRat Brewery in Columbia, expects business to pick up as the week goes on.

"We are expected a ton of people they will easily be about 50-100,000 people down here," North says."They're will be people who don't even go to the game they're just down here for the festivities."

Earlier this year, the city of Columbia had many visitors come to town because of March Madness.

Although they don't expect to have as many visitors this week as they did in March, Kelly Barbrey with Experience Columbia still expects a lot of money to come to the city.

"Anytime you can get people to fill up our over 11,000 hotel rooms in Columbia, that's just bring people into town that are going to eat in our restaurants." Barbrey says."They're going to shop in our stores and then just really experience everything and contribute to the local economy and local businesses in Columbia."

Barbrey says over 90% of hotel rooms in the Midlands are currently booked for this weekend.