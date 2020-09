Firefighters and other emergency are on scene of a house fire in the 900 block of Beltline Boulevard.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are responding to a house fire on Beltline Boulevard.

UPDATE from Beltline Blvd: all occupants made it out of the home safely. Our firefighters are still working at this time and the road remains shutdown near Woodland Drive. @ColaFire pic.twitter.com/0kL2WoB60M — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 22, 2020

While details are limited, a spokesman for the Columbia Fire Department tells News 19 all occupants made it out of the home safely.

Firefighters are still working at this time and Beltline Boulevard remains shut down near Woodland Drive.