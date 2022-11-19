House fire displaces 3 in Cayce on Saturday

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

CAYCE, S.C. — Three people are out of their home following an intense house fire that was reported on Saturday.

According to the Cayce Fire Department, the fire happened on Brookcliff Drive around 1:15 p.m. Photos shared by the department show six and seven-foot flames rising from the roof of a one-story brick home with firefighters working their way atop the structure to put it out.

With help from the West Columbia Fire Department and Lexington County Fire Service, roughly 15 personnel were able to bring the flames under control quickly.

No injuries were reported in the fire and the three residents there are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.