Person rescued from burning home in Columbia

Crews arrived at the house on Furwood Circle to find fire coming from the front of the home and the occupant still trapped.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person was rescued, Friday, when Columbia-Richland fire crews found someone trapped inside a burning home.

The department commended the work of its first shift crews for responding to the incident on Furwood Circle around 1:15 p.m.

When crews arrived, the fire was coming from the front of the home. According to the department, reports were coming from the scene that a person was trapped inside. Firefighters were able to enter the home where they found the person in the back of the home and brought them out to safety.

Shortly after the rescue, the fire was put out. The rescued resident was taken from the scene for smoke inhalation. The department said another person who was on the scene had attempted to rescue the person inside and had to be treated as well but was released.