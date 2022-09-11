House fire leads to rescue near Columbia; two hospitalized

The home was heavily damaged, officials say.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A fire that led to one rescue and two hospitalizations at a home northeast of Columbia on Sunday is now under investigation as officials work to determine what happened.

A spokesperson for Columbia Fire said crews were called to the 2800 block of Knightbridge Road, located off of Two Notch Road, just before 9 a.m.

Those arriving firefighters found a home burning heavily with a large portion of it coming from one corner of the house and pushing into the attic.

Soon, crews also learned of reports that someone may still be trapped inside. Crews were able to make entry and pulled one person from the burning home. Authorities weren't able to say how seriously that person was injured.

However, they did say that this person and one other were taken from the scene by Richland County Emergency Services. A spokesperson said that it appears that these were the only two occupants of the home.