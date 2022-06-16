Discarded smoking materials cause house fire overnight

Officials say discarded smoking materials on the back deck of the property caused the fire.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters rescued three pets from a house fire in southeast Columbia early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 12:30 Thursday morning, firefighter responded to reports of a house fire on Veterans Road in Columbia, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

Officials say the first companies arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming f

Once firefighters were able to make entry into the home, officials say they found four pets. One was deceased, but the three others were rescued.

There were no other injuries.