Discarded smoking materials cause house fire overnight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters rescued three pets from a house fire in southeast Columbia early Thursday morning.
Shortly after 12:30 Thursday morning, firefighter responded to reports of a house fire on Veterans Road in Columbia, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.
Officials say the first companies arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming f
Once firefighters were able to make entry into the home, officials say they found four pets. One was deceased, but the three others were rescued.
There were no other injuries.
Following an investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be discarded smoking materials on the back deck of the property.
RELATED: Truck driver uses 'ingenious mechanism' to steal fuel, credit card information in Newberry County, sheriff says