House parties could potentially get your city of Columbia renters permit revoked

The City of Columbia is considering an amendment to their Rental Housing Ordinance that cracks down on house parties.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and City Council is taking action on house parties in the city.

The proposed amendment says large gatherings would result in a serious offense for tenants and landlords.

Mayor Benjamin told News19, "We recognize that there’s a unique situation that presents itself when students- tens of thousands of them come from all across the country and all across the world to one place- the epidemiological health challenges that resent itself to the community," Mayor Benjamin continues, "we’re trying to get ahead of the curve and coordinate some type of response with the universities and colleges that will help slow the spread of COVID19.”

The Rental Housing Ordinance already has a point system in place where 15 points from offenses can lead to their rental permit being revoked.

If this new amendment passes, house parties will count for 10 points towards the 15.

“Nothing is really going to change from what we’re already doing," David Hatcher the Housing Official Code Enforcement Divison of the Columbia Police Department tells us, "We already – if we get neighborhood complaints about disturbances we’ll typically respond to those. We try to be proactive on the weekends when we know there’s a possibility of large parties and we know we’ll have a patrol officer in the area just to see if they observe anything," Hatcher continues, "But its mostly going to be when we get the phone call from somebody in the neighborhood complaining about a nuisance of some sort is when we’ll respond.”

“It’s meant to be a way to encourage everyone to be accountable," Mayor Benjamin says, "to do our part in promoting community health but at the very same time recognizing that we have to understand this is a very important time in these young adults lives and we know a lot of them have had their senior years compromised – so we want everyone to be able to have fun and enjoy the college experience that I was able/blessed to appreciate but at the very same time recognize that we’re in a battle together right now. It’s important that we all step up and protect community health.”