COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority's board approved a plan to conduct an independent investigation into the deaths of two people and hazardous living conditions at Allen Benedict Court apartment.

That announcement came during a special called meeting of the board Thursday night, which was the first public meeting since the current crisis situation began back on January 17. A mix of residents and community leaders were among those who were in the audience.

Housing Authority CEO Gilbert Walker did not say much during the proceeding, but did express remorse over the ongoing situation.

"I apologize for everything that has happened," Walker said. "I would not wish this on anyone."

After making opening remarks, and discussing some business, the board went into a closed-door executive session. When they returned, they agreed that they will look for candidates to lead the investigation and have a report by February 5. A day later, the board will consider the suggestions.

The meeting came exactly two weeks after two residents--61-year-old Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. and 30-year-old Derrick Caldwell Roper--were found dead in their individual Allen Benedict Court apartments. This week, the Richland County coroner said carbon monoxide poisoning caused both deaths.

News19's Deep Dive Team uncovered a limited history of work orders from Witherspoon. From January to April of 2018, Witherspoon reported issues with his heating system and water heater at least six times.

Bob Coble, who's the attorney for the Housing Authority in this matter, said he's been notified that the estates of the two men have retained an attorney. Coble also confirmed that an insurance reserve fund has begun an investigation into the deaths.

After the two deaths, Allen Benedict Court's apartments were evacuated and later deemed unsafe to return.

The evacuation left 411 residents without housing, which CHA attorney Bob Coble says they're continuing to work out. The residents have been given temporary housing, and the authority is giving the vouchers to find a permanent place to stay.

A letter sent from Columbia Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins to Walker the day after the two men died found that carbon monoxide, missing smoke alarms, charred closets, and infestations were among nearly two dozen violations inspectors were able to find.

At Thursday's meeting, Walker said carbon monoxide detectors will be put in all Columbia Housing Authority units.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed by two residents who are seeking damages. was filed last week against the apartment complex, alleges the housing authority was "negligent, careless, grossly negligent, reckless, willful, and wonton" in failing to maintain and address hazards there.

