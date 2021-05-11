How underwear, socks helped rescuers save life of road rage shooting victim

“As soon as the light turned green, I started to drive and that’s when they started shooting into my car," Destiny Downey said.

HOUSTON — Several Harris County Precinct 5 deputies were honored Tuesday for their life-saving efforts to help one woman after she was shot in the chest during a road rage shooting back in September.

And on Tuesday, that woman got to meet the officers who saved her.

It’s been just over 8 months since it happened.

“Out of nowhere, a car came and tried to make conflict with me, and I honked at them. Things escalated," Downey said.

Destiny Downey was on her way home from dental school, five minutes from her house, when she was shot while sitting in her car.

“As soon as the light turned green, I started to drive and that’s when they started shooting into my car," Downey said. “One of the bullets that went through my car, went through me.”

“I knew that if I stayed in my car, I would’ve died. So I put my car in park. I put the emergency lights on, and I laid out in the street, hoping someone would come help me," Downey said.

She's finally met the three officers who did come help her.

“I wouldn’t be here without you guys," Downey told the deputies.

Each of them was presented with the Precinct 5 Life Saving Award.

“We were able to get cloth and put it inside her shirt, and compress it so we could stop the bleeding," Deputy Joshua Mendoza said.

Because of their quick actions, like applying a plastic bag to the wound on her back, her life was saved.

“One gentleman had a plastic package of socks and underwear. He just went to the store," Sgt. Brandon McILwain said. “We took all those underwear and socks, and we stuffed them in her shirt.”

“Lo and behold, the piece of plastic that was used for the underwear and socks, we were able to apply on her back, which relieves the pressure on her lungs to help her breathe a little bit more," Sgt. McILwain said.

“It's been extremely overwhelming. It’s conjuring up all the feelings I’ve had since that day, and I have no words for how thankful I am. I wouldn’t be here without them," Downey said.

Medical bills from Destiny’s hospitalization are nearly $100,000. If you would like to help, please click here.