How organizations that serve vulnerable populations are preparing for Hurricane Ian

The SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs says they've been stocking up on non-perishable food and checking generators.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As residents get ready for the storm, those preparations can look different depending on who you are and where you live.

Places here in the Midlands that cater to people with disabilities and special needs and people who are blind are gearing up, just like others for Hurricane Ian impacts.

"Maybe we need to connect them with a local shelter, we might need to, if they are home bound and need transportation to get somewhere," said David Houck, executive director of the South Carolina Federation Center of the Blind.

Houck tells News 19 this organization serves as a referral service to shelters and non-profits who can help, like the Red Cross.

They also offer shoes, household supplies and can answer questions and give reassurances.

Robb McBurney is the emergency management director for the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

"For this storm, what we want to do is make sure that everything is on, that generators work, that food and medicine is there, that storm drains are clear," McBurney said.

He tells News 19 they've also been reaching out with helpful hurricane information to their residents who are serviced from home through providers.

Testing their 20-some backup generators at their Midlands Center has happened two to three times this week.

They're stocked up on food and have a flood plan in place, but explain their facility isn't prone to flooding.

Their agency and providers know what they're doing when it comes to caring for the residents.