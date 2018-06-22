West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - If you haven't already heard, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be stopping by the Palmetto State over the next several days.

But how could the President's visit to Columbia affect your daily travel and what do you need to expect if you plan on attending the rally Monday?

Final details surrounding the President's arrival are still being planned according to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, but it is certain he will be in West Columbia Monday night at Airport High School.

The President will be here to show support and campaign for Governor Henry McMaster, who's in a primary runoff GOP challenger John Warren. As we know with a visit from the commander-and-chief that means heavy security measures and road closures will be in place.

The rally is expected to begin at 7:00 p.m... Doors open at 4:00 p.m. but you must be inside by 6:00 p.m.

Highway Patrol said since the venue is so close to the airport traffic and road closures should not have a major impact. Depending on which route the President takes, it should only take him a few minutes to arrive.

If you are planning to fly out of the Columbia Airport on Monday they said they don't expect any delays right now, but officers urge passengers to get to the airport at least 1 hour and 45 minutes ahead of your flight. The airport also said to expect a little more traffic then usual around that area.

If you plan on going to the rally there is a list of prohibited items.

Aerosols

Alcoholic beverages

Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12"x14"x5")

Balloons

Balls

Banners, signs, placards

Chairs

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Glass, thermal and metal containers

Laser lights and metal containers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

Packages

Poles, sticks and selfie sticks

Spray containers

Structures

Supports for signs/placards

Tripods

Umbrellas

Vaping Devices

Appliances i.e.. toasters

And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

For more information on the event, click here.

© 2018 WLTX