Pandemic changes Thanksgiving plans for Midlands families

Many people in the community are changing their Thanksgiving plans to make it a safe holiday celebration for their family.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The coronavirus pandemic changing how many families will spend the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

Paula Potcinske who's spending time with family in Columbia this week, says they're looking at having a smaller gathering this year.

"Normally, we would have the nieces and nephews and all their children and stuff there. But, because of elderly parents and people with compromised systems, we're keeping it to under ten (people)," Potcinske said.

Michelle Alston says her family will be having a small gathering, as well.

"This year will be different. Usually, we have all of my family. We either go to Maryland or up to the mountains but this year it's just going to be like my immediate family," Alston said. "I'm thankful for my health and my strength and my family. Thankful for my kids. I'm thankful for just life in general."

Stay safe this #Thanksgiving holiday:



1. Wear a mask

2. Rethink traveling

3. Keep gatherings small

4. Celebrate virtually if you can



More #COVID19 safety tips: https://t.co/nXvIivAfxo pic.twitter.com/oWD3l7Hz5D — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) November 22, 2020

While it's been a long year, Indira Dodig says there's plenty of things to be thankful for like technology to keep in contact with family and friends.

"I'm thankful for the peace in the first place and that this election is behind us and it ended up peacefully," Dodig said. "I hope that this was a good opportunity for everyone to realize how much we can lose if we don't get along very well."