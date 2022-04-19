How to keep your kids safe online

A presentation for parents Tuesday talking about how to protect kids privacy online.

WETHERSFIELD, Connecticut — Phones allow us to hold so much information in the palm of our hands, and while apps and the web have their benefits, they also have a dark side.

Wethersfield Public Schools hosted a presentation for parents Tuesday covering the reality of popular apps and online trends, along with how they can be used and how to protect kids’ privacy.

Scott Driscoll, President of Internet Safety Concepts, said it’s not about taking everything online away from your kids, it’s about making safe choices and opening communication with them. He recommends sitting down with your kids and finding out how they’re using their social media accounts.

Driscoll, a former Glastonbury Police officer, said his biggest safety tip for parents is to have control over how their children download apps.

“If we’re going to allow our children to use it, we have to get involved in their life,” he said. “If it’s an Apple Store or Google Play, parents should have the password and login so it starts communication with their children before they even start using the app.”

The minimum age requirement for most social media apps is 13, but Driscoll said kids could be exposed to inappropriate content even at that age.

“It’s changed drastically,” said Andrea Hernandez from Wethersfield.

She said even though her kids are too young to use the internet, she came to the presentation to learn ahead of time.

Wethersfield mother of two, Leslie Williams, said she’s chosen to hold off on allowing her kids to use certain apps.

“I’ve always said no to Muscial.ly, always said no to TikTok but last year we let her get a YouTube account because she’s very artistic,” she said.

Williams told us her daughter doesn’t show her face, just her art.

She’s concerned for her teen’s safety in certain programs.

“I’m always afraid of the person on the other end. You don’t really know who they are,” she said. “Are they trying to lure you out of your home and into the real world, into a situation that you just might not be old enough to understand?”

There are some steps you can take to keep your kids safe.

For Instagram, Driscoll said to limit the amount of information your child puts on their profile.

For Snapchat, Driscoll recommends setting your kids’ account to “Ghost Mode” to turn off their location.

For TikTok, link your account with your child’s to monitor their activity using “Family Pairing.”

For online gaming, check if the content is age-appropriate for your child. Look at the rating for the game. Also, check if the game is public or private. For instance, can anyone join? Find out if the game allows players to communicate with strangers. Ultimately, Driscoll says to monitor the game and who they are communicating with.

