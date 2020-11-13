Tips for managing holiday stress during the pandemic

As we decide how we'll celebrate Thanksgiving this year, we could face disagreements with loved ones. Here's how to cope.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Holiday plans are looking a bit different this year in the U.S.

COVID-19 is piling on to an already stressful time for many families.

As we decide how we'll celebrate - if at all - we could face disagreements with loved ones.

To learn ways you can manage stress during a pandemic this Thanksgiving, News 19 spoke with an expert.

Dr. Sue Heiney, a professor at USC's College of Nursing, says the best way to relieve or even avoid stress before the holidays is to talk it out.

"Maybe saying, 'Maybe we're not gonna eat this time. Maybe we're gonna meet in a park where people can social distance, we can wear a mask, we can have cleaning stations for our hands'," said Heiney.

Feeling stressed? With so much going on – and so many depending on you – it's normal to feel that way. Find resources, tips and inspiration for #HowRightNow you can de-stress: https://t.co/DSk6gT20So. (supported by @CDCFound) pic.twitter.com/Yx8nYyfjXi — CDC (@CDCgov) November 9, 2020

It's possible some family members will pass on holiday celebrations especially if it's a multi-generational gathering.

Dr. Heiney says if that's the case, consider a virtual gathering instead.

"[Don't] guilt or bad mouth people because they say, 'Wait a minute. I'm not going to be able to come this year'," said Heiney. "Be very accepting and gracious about that and think of another way to include people."

Stress can impact your mental and physical health. When we're stressed, our immune system weakens, making us more susceptible to any kind of virus.

Dr. Heiney says If you're feeling stressed or depressed, practice self care.

Doing meditation, prayers and spiritual practices can help. One of the best things you can do to feel better, Heiney says, is exercise.

"Or the simplest thing is simply to walk," she added.

The CDC recommends minimizing activities two weeks prior to your holiday gathering. For many of us, that means now.

#COVID19 cases continue to rise with 94% of U.S. jurisdictions experiencing increases. On 11/11, CDC reported 143,408 new cases, the highest for a single day. Help slow the spread. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay 6 feet from others. Learn more: https://t.co/1nMYQAjpSq pic.twitter.com/HxQSVTuk0F — CDC (@CDCgov) November 12, 2020

Among the lower risk activities for Thanksgiving, according to the CDC, are:

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home