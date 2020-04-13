COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the severe storms moving through the area, many of you need to know how to report a power outage.
Here are the contacts for the utility providers in South Carolina.
Dominion Energy
Phone: 1-888-333-4465. You can also report a downed power line at this number.
Mobile: People can report an outage
Text: Register for Dominion Energy's text option online at www.sceg.com. Simply login to your account and look for the "Activate Text Options" under the "Account Options" feature and then follow the instructions. If you are experiencing an outage, simply text the word "OUT" to 467234 (gosceg).
Downed Power Lines: Stay away from downed or sparking power lines. Always assume any downed power line you see is live and stay away. To report a downed line: 1-888-333-4465
Natural Gas Safety Tips for Flooding: If you believe your home or business may become flooded to the point where water could extinguish pilot lights, you can turn off the appliance at the supply valve, typically located within 6 feet of the appliance. Valves usually turn in one direction and require a one-quarter of a turn to fully close. If any of your appliances, or appliance valves, becomes submerged in water, do not try to relight your pilot. Instead, contact a qualified contractor to inspect before using.
To report gas leaks: 1-800-815-0083
Duke Energy Progress
Phone: (800) 419-6356
Click here for online reporting system
Orangeburg DPU:
Phone: 803.268.4100
Click here for online reporting system
South Carolina Electric Cooperative's Outage Map:
Aiken Electric Cooperative
1-877-264-5368
1-803-649-6245
1-800-922-1262
Berkeley Electric Cooperative
1-888-253-4232
Black River Electric Cooperative
Sumter- 1-803-469-8060
Camden- 1-803-432-9854
Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative
1-888-258-3743
Broad River Electric Cooperative
Cherokee County- 1-864-489-5738
Other Counties- 1-866-266-7688
Coastal Electric Cooperative
1-843-538-5800
Edisto Electric Cooperative
1-800-433-3292
Fairfield Electric Cooperative
1-800-499-7862
Horry Electric Cooperative
1-843-369-2212
Laurens Electric Cooperative
1-800-942-3141
Little River Electric Cooperative
1-800-459-2141 or 366-2141
Lynches River Electric Cooperative
1-866-675-5732
Marlboro Electric Cooperative
1-843-479-38551-800-922-9174
Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative
1-803-749-6444
1-888-813-7000
Newberry Electric Cooperative
1-803-276-1121
Palmetto Electric Cooperative
1-866-445-5551
Pee Dee Electric Cooperative
1-843-665-4070
1-866-747-0060
Santee Electric Cooperative
1-888-239-2300
Tri-County Electric Cooperative
1-803-874-1215
1-877-874-1215
York Electric Cooperative
1-866-374-1234
You can always get the latest conditions by downloading WLTX's apps or signing up for our text alerts.
