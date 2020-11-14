How to request a COVID-19 testing site near you

State leaders want to test as many people as possible to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Here's how to get a testing site in your community.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Even if you feel healthy, state leaders encourage you to get tested for coronavirus.

Many may be asymptomatic, not showing symptoms of the virus.

DHEC has over 200 testing sites across the state. For communities in need of testing, here's how to request a site near you.

First, fill out DHEC's COVID-19 Community Testing Request Form. You'll need to include where the testing site would be set up.

To get the site approved, you have to meet a list of criteria:

Level of state road obstruction Specimen collection Access to paved parking Capacity to hold a 0.5-mile line of cars Accommodation of at least one lane of traffic National Guard support Evidence-based need for testing Testing events held within the past 10 days near you or 10-mile radius Consideration of other scheduled events Availability of other partners Availability of running water Preference for electricity Targeted number of tests (≥250)

After you fill out the form answering questions about the criteria, you'll hear back from DHEC's COVID-19 Testing Unit.

Did you know you might need to get tested for COVID-19 more than once? If you're out and about in the community, DHEC recommends you get tested at least once a month.



Learn more about how often you should get tested and how to find a testing location at https://t.co/JPpRPtVjnW. pic.twitter.com/SJp7RWp7hK — SCDHEC (@scdhec) November 13, 2020

If approved, National Guard support will be requested at the county level and the testing event will be added to DHEC's website.

You can submit a request as an individual or on behalf of an organization or group.

It's advised you call your local emergency management office before you fill out the online form just to make sure you have everything you need to proceed.

There are 236 permanent testing sites across the state. Many are open seven days a week.