CAYCE, S.C. — The community will get a chance to say a goodbye to Faye Swetlik, the little girl whose tragic death touched people here and across the country.

A public memorial will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church at 2003 Charleston Highway in Cayce.

The family has requested that this be a child friendly event and encourages all participants to wear pink and purple in honor of Faye. Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m.

For those who can't attend, WLTX will provide live coverage online here on WLTX.com, on the WLTX app, and on the WLTX Facebook page.

Investigators said Tuesday Swetlik was killed by her neighbor. She was abducted on February 10, and for three days, there was a massive search to find her.

The memorial is the latest tribute for the little girl. On Saturday, after her autopsy in Charleston, she received a police motorcade as her body was brought back to Lexington County.

On Tuesday night, there was a candlelight vigil outside the town hall in Cayce. Other smaller tributes have been made as well, including a vigil last Saturday night, and makeshift memorials outside her neighborhood.

On Monday, the University of South Carolina basketball team held a moment of silence for Faye.

Who was Faye?

Swetlik was a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School. Cayce DPS Chief Byron Snellgrove talked during her disappearance little bit about the kind of girl Swetlik was.

"Faye is bubbly, energetic," he said at the time. "Faye's teacher loves her, Faye's SRO loves her, Faye's classmates love her. When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everybody loves Faye."

Snellgrove said the girl loved dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats, and playing outside.

Foutz and Collins said Faye liked to collect rocks, play outside and take selfies with her family and friends.

"She's fun, bubbly, loves to color, always has a smile on her face and the prettiest blue eyes you've ever seen," says the family friend. "A smile that would melt your heart."