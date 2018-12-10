Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Absentee voting is underway throughout South Carolina for the 2018 General Election on November 6.

Those who qualify can cast an absentee ballot in-person until November 5, and by mail until about October 30.

There are several factors that qualify a person to vote by absentee ballot:

Students attending school outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents

Members of the Armed Forces or Merchant Marine serving outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them (click here for additional information)

Persons serving with the American Red Cross or United Service Organizations (USO) serving with the Armed Forces outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents (click here for additional information)

Persons who, for reasons of employment, will not be able to vote on election day

Physically disabled persons

Government employees serving outside their county of residence on Election Day and their spouses and dependents residing with them

Persons with a death or funeral in the family within three days before the election

Persons who plan to be on vacation outside their county of residence on Election Day

Certified poll watchers, poll managers, and county election officials working on Election Day

Overseas Citizens (click here for additional information)

Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons

Persons admitted to the hospital as emergency patients on Election Day or within a four-day period before the election

Persons serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day

Persons 65 years of age or older

Persons confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial

If you qualify, there are two mays to cast your ballots: in-person and by mail.

To vote in-person, visit your county elections office by 5 p.m. November 5.

For mailed ballots, either download the application or request it from your county voter registration office. Then, mail, fax or email your completed application to that office by 5 p.m. November 3 — you will be mailed a ballot. Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. November 6, so officials recommend an in-person ballot if you can't mail yours by October 30.

To check the status of your absentee ballot, visit scVOTES.org.

