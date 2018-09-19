Columbia, SC - (WLTX) Harvest Hope Food bank is helping folks in need of assistance after Hurricane Florence. Sponsors such as amazon and CVS which just recently donated a thousand dollars worth of baby products to the food bank are also joining in to help the community.

The eighteen thousand square feet warehouse that holds up to nearly a thousands pilates is filled with non-perishable canned goods, bread, toilet trees and over fifteen thousand water bottles to help with disaster relief for victims of hurricane Florence.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association and the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association have also popped up several locations where you can drop off goods at local police departments through a program called Serve and Connect.

News 19 had an opportunity to speak with Alison Marshall, a donator who shares why she fet led to give. Marshall says, "During times like this we are very fortunate here so we wanted to come together to find a way to help the community who suffered from the hurricane."

Keith Ferrell the interim CEO of the Harvest Hope Food Bank and he shares what gives him hope during this difficult time. Ferrell says, "To me this is America at it's best you see donors, you see businesses and people from all walks of life just want to step up and help." If you would like to donate for the to Serve and Connect you can do so through next week at the following locations.

The drop-off locations include:

Richland County Sheriff Department: 2500 Decker Blvd, Columbia SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 12:00pm - 5:30pm

Columbia Police Department: 715 Bluff Rd, Columbia SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 11:00am - 7:00pm

Lexington County Sheriff Department: Training Center at 541 Gibson Rd, Lexington SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 12:00pm - 5:30pm

Lexington Police Department: 111 Maiden Ln, Lexington SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am - 5:30pm

And if you would like to donate to the Harvest Hope Food Bank you can find out more information at https://www.harvesthope.org/news/disaster-relief.

© 2018 WLTX