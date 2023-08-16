Howard University campus police lieutenant suspended, security contractor dismissed after attack near dorm

University President Wayne A. I. Frederick M.D., MBA said the school is investigating not only the fight but security's response to it.

WASHINGTON — Howard University's Police chief says he is taking action after reports of violence near campus.

Chief Marcus Lyles blames the violence on a group of teens, not students, who were seen fighting just outside of Howard property. However, he added some students were injured when they got caught up in a fight.

In a letter to the university community, President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA said the fight happened outside of a residence hall early Sunday morning.

"I want to express my deep concern regarding reported acts of violence that have occurred on and around our campus over the last two days," said Frederick. "Let me be explicitly clear – maintaining the safety and well-being of Howard University students is our first priority."

Frederick said the school is investigating not only the fight but security's response to it.

"We apologize to our students who expressed that our public safety response did not meet their expectations of support and assistance," he said.

WUSA9 spoke with one victim of the fight, who has asked us not to share his name. He said the security guard did nothing as he and his friends were attacked completely unprovoked.

“They basically watched my friend’s lifeless body on the ground and didn’t do anything about it,” the victim claimed.

He said he understands little could be done when trying to stop a mob but questioned why the guard didn't call for backup.

“They just started beating on us, beating on us,” he explained.

In an online town hall Tuesday, Lyles said he suspended a campus police lieutenant and dismissed a security contractor over issues with their response.