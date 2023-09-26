Human remains found in Clarendon County presumed to be those of missing woman

Deputies say it appeared from evidence collected at the scene that the woman had been struck by a vehicle while walking along U.S. 301.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Human remains, presumed to be those of a missing woman, were found in Clarendon County on Monday, according to Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley.

Deputies a road mowing crew reported discovering what appeared to be human skeletal remains lying in the ditch along U.S. 301, about half a mile south of Brewington Road intersection.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office, along with the Clarendon County Coroner’s Office, examined the remains and determined them to be a female.

Items were collected from the immediate area to include a pocketbook and other papers that appear to identify the remains as 54-year-old Stacy Michele Burgess from the Turbeville area of Clarendon County, according to Baxley.

Deputies say it appeared from evidence collected at the scene that Burgess had been struck by a vehicle while walking along U.S. 301.

A missing person report on Burgess was filed by family members stating that she had left the Hampton Inn in Manning on August 23, 2023 and had not been heard from since.