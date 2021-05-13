Hundreds of price gouging complaints reported in SC

The S.C. Attorney General's Office says it has received 746 complaints about price gouging as of 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the state's price gouging statute is in effect as of Tuesday, May 11 because of the Colonial pipeline shutdown.

The pipeline was back up and running Thursday morning, but some in the state are still seeing gas pumps with no fuel or high prices.

According to Robert Kittle, communications for SCAG, the office has received 746 complaints about price gouging as of 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

The complaints have not yet been investigated, and will be sent to local solicitors for investigations.

Wilson, along with SC Governor Henry McMaster, urges citizens to remain patient during the temporary gas shortage. He also wants people to report instances of price gouging at the pump.

“I urge citizens to remain vigilant and notify my office immediately if you believe you have witnessed or are aware of price gouging. Please email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov; go to the front page of our website at www.scag.gov to fill out a form to report price gouging, or call 803-737-3953 if you have witnessed a likely violation.”