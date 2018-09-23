Columbia, SC (WLTX) - — The sixth annual "Saying Grace" community hunger project was held at Spring Valley High School on Saturday afternoon.

Over 500 volunteers donated their Saturday to packing meals for families impacted by Hurricane Florence. The meals will be dispersed to families along the coast and throughout the Carolinas.

Brad Fleming, who is a Manager at Feeding Children Everywhere, hopes the meals will make a difference to not only the families impacted by the Hurricane, but also for the volunteers who helped.

"We are hopeful that today will not only impact folks that are getting this food but also impact folks on both sides," Fleming said. "We want people who are actually packaging the meals to know that they can make a difference and come out and help somebody else in a huge way."

The volunteers packed over 110,000 meals at the event.

