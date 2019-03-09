ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — People in Orangeburg County are getting ready for the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian after a tropical storm watch was issued for the area.

While folks keep a close eye on the storm's track, people want to make sure they're ready for whatever comes their way.

This isn't the first time the county has had to worry about a storm. Over the last few years, the county has had to deal with multiple hurricanes.

With past experience, Shanya Fogle says the community knows what to do when a storm is heading their way.

"I think that we prepared ourselves very well when it comes to what to do, getting your water, getting your flashlights, doing whatever you can to make sure you stay on top of this," said Fogle.

Rashawn Colter says he's praying and thinking about the people who have already been hit by the hurricane.

"I kind of feel bad for the people that's in the Bahamas area," said Colter. "Just praying and hoping that it continues to weaken and we don't get any of the effects of that."

The Orangeburg County Emergency Services says they're making a plan to make sure everyone's safe and will release more information when it becomes available.

Some, like Eusebio Thompson, say they're not trying to stress about the storm too much because they feel like they're protected.

"All of the hype about the storm, I don't run to the store and buy a whole bunch of stuff. That's just how I am," explained Thompson.

Sam Jeffords' parents live off the coast and he's prepared if they need to come stay with him to get away from Hurricane Dorian.

"I was talking with my parents this morning. They live down in Edisto Beach and they're keeping a close eye on it but hopeful that it looks like it's turning a little bit more north and might miss us all together so that's the hope right now," said Jeffords.

Fogle says it's great to see the community coming together when others may need help.

"We've just been here for each other, supporting each other, getting your water, getting all of the things that you need so God bless everybody," said Fogle.

Emergency officials ask for you to go through your emergency plan to make sure everything is ready to go if Hurricane Dorian comes this way.

For the latest updates to Hurricane Dorian, make sure you download the WLTX app.