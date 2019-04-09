SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter community continues to prepare for Hurricane Dorian as it approaches the South Carolina coast.

People in Sumter say they're getting used to prepare for big storms.

The City of Sumter and the county government announced they will be closing offices on Thursday because of Hurricane Dorian.

The Sumter County's Emergency Operations Center will activate at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

The county said in a press release, "For City of Sumter customers, residential and commercial garbage service and recycling for Thursday pick-up will be delayed until Saturday, Sept. 7. Yard debris pick-up will be delayed until your normal schedule resumes."

The Sumter County Recreation & Parks will have practice on Wednesday night but practice will be closed on Thursday. All parks with the city will be closed on Thursday as well.

At this time, both the city and county says they're planning on running on normal business hours on Friday.

Many remember the damage Hurricane Florence brought to the area in 2018 with trees falling down on power lines and homes. With past experience, people say they're ready to take on the storm.

"Everybody should be well prepared," said Clayton Plowden. "It's been going on for the last couple of three years now. Everybody should be prepared."

Some people like Michael Brown with the Hyatt Place hotel in Downtown Sumter are getting sandbags to help prevent flooding.

"If you have some areas that are lower, maybe use sandbags. We use those in the back doors that are a little lower areas. Just make sure water doesn't come in the building," explained Brown.

"It's moving kind of slow. I would like for it to kind of hurry up and do what it's going to do, and get on out of here. If it's going to go back to sea, I want to do it as fast as possible.It's important for us as a community to stay aware."

The county says the area could see winds up to 73 miles per hour.

The city and county government will continue to post more information and announcements at www.sumtersc.gov and www.sumtercountysc.org.